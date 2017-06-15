3 easy steps to becoming a Red Cross blood donor

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood this summer for hospital patients in need and offers three easy steps people can take to help save lives.

Schedule – Use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App , visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment. Prepare – Get a good night’s sleep, eat a nutritious meal and drink extra fluids. Give – The donation process start to finish takes about an hour. The actual donation only takes about 10 minutes.

Only about 3 percent of the U.S. population gives blood, which means a heavy reliance on repeat donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply. New blood donors are especially needed during the summer months because many schools where blood drives are held – and where new donors give – are not in session, and current donors often delay giving due to summer vacations.

Patients like Anna Schuster might not be here without generous volunteer blood donors. Doctors gave Schuster a 1 percent chance of survival after a collision with a semitrailer. During the first 12 hours after her accident, she received 65 units of blood. Schuster’s road to recovery has been long – 58 surgeries in the 12 years since her accident, including four in the past 14 months, with many of them requiring more blood transfusions.

Every day there are thousands of patients like Schuster who rely on lifesaving blood donations. That’s why donors are urged to give now and give often.

In June, the Red Cross joins blood collection agencies around the world marking World Blood Donor Day by raising awareness about the need for a readily available blood supply. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can make an even greater impact by inviting others to join them in giving.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Avondale

6/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., azpro, 650 N 99th Ave.,Suite # 101

6/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., City of Avondale Public Library, 11350 W. Civic Center Drive

7/1/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Estrella Mountain Corps, 11 N. 3rd Avenue

Chandler

6/16/2017: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., LifeQuest, 1050 E Ray Road, 4A

6/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hope Covenant Church, 1770 S. Dobson

6/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chandler Gilbert Family YMCA, 1655 W Frye Rd.

Gilbert

6/22/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Furniture, 4700 S Power Rd

6/24/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., LDS Guadalupe Rd, 2700 E. Guadalupe Rd

Glendale

7/5/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 43rd Avenue Animal Hospital, 4426 W. Cactus Road

Goodyear

6/16/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Estrella Mountain Church, 10485 S. Estrella Parkway

6/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Starbucks, 1375 N. Litchfield Road, suite 100

Laveen

7/1/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cesar Chavez Library, 3635 W Baseline

Mesa

6/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bass Pro Shop, 1133 N. Dobson Rd

6/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lifeway Christian Store, 1859 S Stapley Dr, Suite 101

6/21/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ross Farnsworth – East Valley YMCA, 1807 S. Sunview

6/24/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oriental 20 Free and Accepted Masons, 726 N Center St

6/29/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Encore at Eastmark, 5620 S Encore

6/29/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mesa Family YMCA, 207 N. Mesa Drive

7/2/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walmart #5428, 1710 S. Greenfield Rd

Phoenix

6/16/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Devenney Group, 201 W Indian School Rd

6/18/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Castles n Coasters, 9445 Metro Pkwy. East

6/19/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Schreiner Sausage, 3601 N. 7th Street

6/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Mesquite Branch Library, 4525 Paradise Village Parkway North

6/20/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Biltmore Cardiology, 4444 N. 32nd Street, Suite 175

6/23/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Phoenix Airport, 2621 South 47th Street

6/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Department of Homeland Security Citizen and Immigration Service, 1330 S. 16th Street

7/1/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Anytime Fitness Arcadia, 3135 E Indian School Road

7/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix-Biltmore, 2001 East Highland Avenue

7/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., MidFirst Bank, 17025 N 7th Street

7/6/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Motel 6, 2330 W Bell Road

7/6/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Saguaro Branch Library, 2808 N 46th St

7/7/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., MidFirst Bank, 3030 E. Camelback Road

Scottsdale

6/15/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tradition at Kierland, 6633 E. Greenway Parkway

6/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tarnick Chiropractic, 5040 E Shea Blvd, Suite 160

6/22/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, 6114 N. Scottsdale Road

6/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Casa Santa Fe Apartments, 11105 N 115th Street

6/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Dakota at McDowell Mountain Ranch, 16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy

6/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Arabian Library, 10215 E McDowell Mt Ranch Rd

6/28/2017: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Arizona Real Estate, 15333 N Pima Road

7/4/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Scottsdale Promenade, 16427 N Scottsdale Rd

Sun City

7/2/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 15800 Del Webb Blvd

Surprise

6/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Walgreens, 15514 W. Waddell Road

6/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Vitamin Shopee, 13714 West Bell Road, Suite 100

Tempe

6/15/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Accident Law Group, 3923 S. McClintock, Suite 400

6/30/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Four Peaks Brewing Company, 1340 East 8th Street, #104