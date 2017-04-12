5 startups to compete for $15K at GCU’s Canyon Challenge

The winning team, Raffle Boss at last year’s Canyon Challenge. From left: Dr. Randy Gibb, dean of the Colangelo College of Business; Tim Kelley, assistant professor for entrepreneurship and economics; Canyon Challenge judge Sheldon Harris; Raffle Boss founders Erick Roman and Katalina Inzunza; and the other judges, Dr. Lori Soukup, Brad Jannenga, Phoenix Vice Mayor Daniel Valenzuela and GCU President Brian Mueller. (Photo courtesy of GCU)

Five entrepreneurial ventures have a chance to win a combined $15,000 for their novel business ideas as part of Grand Canyon University’s sixth annual Canyon Challenge.

The university’s signature business competition, which is patterned after ABC’s “Shark Tank,” will be held on Thursday, April 13.

Each finalist team will present its business proposal for approximately five minutes, followed by a Q&A. A five-person panel of judges will award the prizes — $6,000, first place; $3,000, second place; $1,000, third place; $3,000, first place in online voting;, $1,000, second place in online voting; and $500, two “lobby vote” prizes — immediately following the presentations.

This year’s finalists are:

Coloot, a crowdfunding platform to help fund others’ entrepreneurial ideas and business plans.

Outbound Explorer, which turns skateboarding, surfing, hiking, kayaking, cliff jumping and skiing enthusiasts into experts who can share their experiences and suggest the best outdoor adventures via a crowd-based interactive map.

Secured Together, an app that connects anyone on or around a college campus with public safety and selected university personnel. The idea is to report and pin on an interactive map any potential safety concerns in and around a college campus in real time. The app also features a 911 button.

Storage Together, which connects those in need of storage space for their possessions with those who have space to rent or share. The Storage Together team returns for the second consecutive year after being feted by other Canyon Challenge competitors last year and then winning the Phoenix Smart Hack Competition and an international competition last October and November, respectively. The team has revised its business model and is planning a summer rollout as a first test in the marketplace this summer.

Zenjoi, which uses virtual reality, visual and audio therapy techniques to help Alzheimer’s patients. The concept is the brainchild of two brothers who were inspired by their mother’s diagnosis of the disease and to help her temporarily remember, recognize and rekindle her memory and brainpower. The duo has been in discussions with Banner Health about the concept and also about finding clinical trials to validate the technology.