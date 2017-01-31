Two tech firms looking to hire 700 in Tempe

Two technology companies are expanding in Tempe, with plans to add about 700 jobs between the two firms, according to an announcement from the City of Tempe.

After hiring nearly 200 people in Tempe recently, ZipRecruiter is planning to expand its Tempe workforce by adding more jobs through 2017. The firm hopes to have a workforce totaling nearly 500 by the end of the year.

The recruiting company is looking to fill customer support, software development, business analyst and other rolls at the company.

Web hosting and services company, Endurance International Group, is doubling its Tempe operations with the hiring of 400 new positions between February and October. The company is looking for managers, technical support, sales and professional services.

Endurance International Group is planning to host a job fair on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at its offices at North Priest Dr.

Both firms have or are expanding in office size as well. ZipRecruiter recently expanded to take 26,000 square feet at Hayden Ferry Lakeside at 40 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. Endurance plans to add 71,000 square feet of office space to its existing 68,000 square feet. The web services company is investing $1.8 million to build out the additional space.

ZipRecruiter helps people connect with jobs through its mobile, web, and email services.

Endurance International Group is a global web hosting and web services company with brands such as Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, iPage, Domain.com, BigRock, SiteBuilder and SinglePlatform, among others.

“The investments by global companies like Endurance International and ZipRecruiter in Tempe mean more quality jobs for our City,” Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell said.

Correction: A previous version of this article said there would be 900 jobs added in Tempe in the headline and in body of the story. There will be 700 jobs added in the Tempe area, not 900.