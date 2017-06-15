Abrazo cereal drive nets 41,000 servings for hungry children

Abrazo Community Health Network’s hospitals collected cereal and money that will provide 41,425 breakfast servings for hungry children this summer.

The donations were collected at nine Abrazo facilities as part of the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive which ended June 9.

Abrazo West Campus and Abrazo Buckeye Emergency Center staff and community members donated cereal and Partners for Health donated $500 to Agua Fria Food Bank. Abrazo Maryvale Campus staff and community members donated cereal to Maryvale Revitalization Corp.

St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance received donations from staff and community members at Abrazo’s Arizona Heart Hospital, Arrowhead Campus, Central Campus, regional office, Scottsdale Campus and Peoria Emergency Center.

The Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive’s purpose is to feed hungry children during the summer months when they don’t have access to school meals.

“At Abrazo Community Health Network, our goal is not only to help patients get well but also to help our community understand and take control of their health,” said Market Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Ellert. “Part of this includes recognizing the importance of good nutrition. Through this drive, we can help those who are struggling with food insecurity.”

Arizona ranks third in the country for high child food insecurity rates, behind only New Mexico and Mississippi, with 456,760 children facing hunger on a daily basis, according to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance.

“We appreciate Abrazo Community Health Network hospitals for hosting the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive,’’ said Jerry Brown, director of public relations for St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance. “Summer is a particularly difficult time for our food bank because many children can no longer rely on their schools for meals so their families often turn to us for help. Thanks to Abrazo Community Health Network hospitals and the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, many families will have a healthy breakfast.’’

To make an even greater impact this year, Tenet Healthcare is matching all financial donations made as part of the cereal drives at Abrazo hospitals and other Tenet facilities nationally up to $100,000 collectively to provide perishable breakfast items such as milk, lean protein and fruit. For every $1 donation, five meals can be provided by food banks.

Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy (such as milk and yogurt), fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school. Healthy cereal contains one serving of whole grain, no more than 200 calories per serving, six grams or less of sugar and at least three grams of fiber per serving. It should also be free of artificial colors and dyes.