Abrazo West Campus donates 55,000 bottles of water

Captain McKenzie Hess of the Buckeye Fire Department, Dr. Brian Dursteler, Abrazo West Campus CEO Stan Holm and Abrazo West Campus employees celebrate their successful water drive which netted more than 55,000 bottles of water. (Photo by Abrazo Community Health Network)

To help those in need of relief during triple-digit temperatures, Abrazo West Campus and Abrazo Buckeye Emergency Center have collected more than 55,000 bottles of water for the homeless.

The water bottles were donated on June 16 to All Faith Community Services Food Bank which serves the West Valley. The water drive included the Abrazo West Campus Medical Executive committee and The Partners for Health, a nonprofit organization that supports healthcare needs of the communities served by Abrazo West Campus. Abrazo Buckeye Fire Department firefighters helped load the bottles of water for delivery to the food bank.

“Arizona’s harsh summer weather conditions can be devastating to people who are unable to avoid them for long periods of time,’’ said Dr. Brian Dursteler, medical director of the Abrazo West Campus Emergency Department. “Dehydration is a major concern during the summer months. We collected water as a way to help keep people cool and hydrated as well as build awareness surrounding dehydration prevention.”

Abrazo West Campus surpassed last year’s donation of 36,000 bottles of water.

Cassie Wilkins, All Faith Community Services Chief Executive Officer, said that the water drive will help homeless individuals and others who are out in the sun for longer periods of time.

“With the severe heat we are now encountering, we have begun to already put it to work. The water will in fact help those who are homeless and need to stop by our location to rehydrate and take some with them. We will also be providing it in our emergency food boxes. We serve more than 2,000 households per month or over 10,000 individuals. We anticipate the water drive will help us get to the end of July when children will go back to school and the need will not be so great,’’ she said.

Other groups that helped with the water drive are Sysco Foods, Best Western Scottsdale and Girl Scouts.

About Abrazo Community Health Network

