APS Foundation donates $250K to fight cancer at PCH

The APS Foundation presented Phoenix Children’s Hospital with a $250,000 grant in support of the new Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD). The APS Foundation has a warm history of awarding grants towards charitable endeavors.

When Phoenix Children’s announced Hope Lives Here, a campaign to build the new CCBD, APS stepped in to establish a nourishment room in the new facility. The nourishment room will store and refrigerate food, provide snacks and offer a place for patients and families to prepare meals during their stay.

To thank APS for their generous donation, some of the company’s employees were invited to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for a formal check presentation and celebration of the gift. Steve Schnall, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, made a few opening remarks before introducing Arizona Diamondbacks’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and his wife, Amy. As honorary chairs of the CCBD campaign, the Goldschmidts thanked APS for its consistent dedication to the Hospital and then introduced Stephen Dwyer, a Phoenix Children’s patient close to the Goldschmidt family.

In 2014, Dwyer discovered he had leukemia. After eight months of medical treatment, Dwyer returned to school his senior year, where he managed to rebuild his strength and rejoin the swim team. Thankful for APS’s donation to the program that helped him during his fight, Dwyer handed out gold swimming medals inscribed with the words, “Find something you love and never give up,” to all APS employees in attendance.

Tina Marie Tentori, Director of Community Affairs and Executive Director of the APS Foundation, presented the Hospital with a $250,000 check and spoke to the Hospital’s mission.

“Phoenix Children’s Hospital is the gold standard for children’s medical care in the country,” said Tentori. “We marvel at the great work being done at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. The care taken to ensure that every child that comes through its doors is treated like family is something that the APS Foundation is proud to support.”

As a final act of gratitude, Vice President of Design and Construction at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Dave Cottle, concluded the presentation with a private tour of the new care unit. The CCBD is estimated to be completed in November 2017. To learn more or to make a donation, visit the Hope Lives Here campaign.