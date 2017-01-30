Dbacks

Industry Leaders of Arizona: Arizona Diamondbacks

Posted January 30, 2017 by

Leadership: Derrick Hall, president and CEO; Tom Harris, executive vice president and CFO

Website: dbacks.com

What it does: Major League Baseball team.

How it leads: The success of the Diamondbacks both on and off the field has led to numerous awards and honors, including being named the most affordable for families by Team Marketing Report’s Fan Cost Index for 10 consecutive years. The D-backs’ community efforts are also among the best and have surpassed a total of $45 million in charitable giving since 1998 and the team outfitted 40,000 Arizona youth baseball and softball players in 2016.

Honor the 2017 Industry Leaders of Arizona at the awards ceremony and dinner on Feb. 23 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Purchase tickets here.

POSTED: . TAGS: , , , ,
Michael Gossie

About Michael Gossie

Michael Gossie is an award-winning journalist who has earned more than 50 awards for writing, editing and design. He studied economics at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., and put his entrepreneurial spirit to work in 2007, using a 200-year-old family recipe to launch an Italian sauce company. He is a competitive marathon runner, Ironman triathlete and is most proud of being the founding president of the Steuben Arc Foundation in Upstate New York, which serves individuals with developmental disabilities, including his sister.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA