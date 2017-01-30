Leadership: Derrick Hall, president and CEO; Tom Harris, executive vice president and CFO

Website: dbacks.com

What it does: Major League Baseball team.

How it leads: The success of the Diamondbacks both on and off the field has led to numerous awards and honors, including being named the most affordable for families by Team Marketing Report’s Fan Cost Index for 10 consecutive years. The D-backs’ community efforts are also among the best and have surpassed a total of $45 million in charitable giving since 1998 and the team outfitted 40,000 Arizona youth baseball and softball players in 2016.

