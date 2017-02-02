Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona acquires firm

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties has acquired Daisy Mountain Real Estate, one of the top-selling real estate firms in Anthem. The firm was formerly a Coldwell Banker brokerage. Gary Drew, son of Daisy Mountain Real Estate founder Doreen Drew, will serve as sales manager of the busy 40-agent office.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this busy and well-regarded real estate office,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “It is a big step in our goal of moving through the I-17 corridor. This is our 13th office in Arizona, and we now have nearly 1,000 real estate sales executives providing the very best in sales and marketing services for both residential and commercial real estate.”

Drew was one of Anthem’s first residents in 1999 and has lived and worked there ever since, selling her first Anthem home the same day she bought her own home. She founded Daisy Mountain Real Estate in 2003.

“Doreen Drew will remain a vital part of the office and is the top-selling real estate sales executive in Anthem,” said Stark. “Doreen and her team love the Anthem community and it shows with hundreds of home sales every year. They are the top-selling real estate team in this vibrant community.”

“Our entire office is enthusiastic about joining the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties team,” said Doreen Drew. “Our office has been a mainstay in the community, selling hundreds of Anthem and North Valley homes every year since 2003. Together we will continue our mantra of ‘Living Here & Loving It!’ in this beautiful and award-winning community.”