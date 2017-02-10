BestCompaniesAZ hosting military career event Feb. 22

Better polish those resumes, because the annual BestCompaniesAZ Military Career Event is just around the corner.

Attendance is free, but registration is required at BestCompaniesAZ’s military career event on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North Phoenix Baptist Church Conference Center at 5757 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, Ariz.

This hiring and networking event is open to all military – active, retired or reservists – as well as spouses and significant others.

“Military men and women are often celebrated for their leadership, team-building, organizational commitment, decision-making skills and advanced technical training skills,” says Denise Gredler, founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. “Our goal is to bring together top hiring companies, veteran resource groups and actively connect hundreds of qualified veterans with top-notch career opportunities.”

Career Connectors, a local nonprofit that helps professional find a job during a career transition, is hosting career skills workshops available to job seekers in advance of the event. Specialists will assist those with military backgrounds in translating their skill sets into resumes that can be easily understood by non-military recruiters.