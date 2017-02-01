Industry Leaders of Arizona: Caliber-The Wealth Development Company

Leadership: Chris Loeffler, co-founder and CEO; Leland Harty, CFO

Website: caliberco.com

What it does: Manages new construction/redevelopment of commercial, hospitality, multifamily and residential properties and also executes value-add renovations and tenant improvement projects.

How it leads: Typically, firms have specific core competencies. Caliber has divisions in many areas under the Caliber brand for consistency, economies of scale and increased revenue. From start to finish, whether Caliber-owned or owned by third-party investors, Caliber works collaboratively with clients and partners to deliver new construction and redevelopment projects that offer community betterment, create jobs and provide maximum investor returns.

