Caliente Construction

Industry Leaders of Arizona: Caliente Construction

Posted February 2, 2017 by

Leadership: Lorraine Bergman, president and CEO; Lisa Autino, CFO

Website: calienteconstruction.com

What it does: Family-owned, commercial general contractor celebrating its 25th year of providing new construction, MEP infrastructure, tenant improvement and renovation services.

How it leads:
Since assuming leadership of the company after her husband passed away in 2005, Bergman has helped Caliente triple in size and revenues. Relocating to its new 22,000-square-foot Tempe headquarters in 2014, Caliente has more than 80 employees and expects to build more than $75 million in construction projects in 2017, while giving back to the community.

Honor the 2017 Industry Leaders of Arizona at the awards ceremony and dinner on Feb. 23 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Purchase tickets here.

POSTED: . TAGS: , , ,
Michael Gossie

About Michael Gossie

Michael Gossie is an award-winning journalist who has earned more than 50 awards for writing, editing and design. He studied economics at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., and put his entrepreneurial spirit to work in 2007, using a 200-year-old family recipe to launch an Italian sauce company. He is a competitive marathon runner, Ironman triathlete and is most proud of being the founding president of the Steuben Arc Foundation in Upstate New York, which serves individuals with developmental disabilities, including his sister.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA