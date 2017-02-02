Industry Leaders of Arizona: Caliente Construction

Leadership: Lorraine Bergman, president and CEO; Lisa Autino, CFO

Website: calienteconstruction.com

What it does: Family-owned, commercial general contractor celebrating its 25th year of providing new construction, MEP infrastructure, tenant improvement and renovation services.

How it leads:

Since assuming leadership of the company after her husband passed away in 2005, Bergman has helped Caliente triple in size and revenues. Relocating to its new 22,000-square-foot Tempe headquarters in 2014, Caliente has more than 80 employees and expects to build more than $75 million in construction projects in 2017, while giving back to the community.

