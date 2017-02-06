Industry Leaders of Arizona: Canal Partners

Leadership: Todd Belfer, managing partner; Sue Ford, CFO

Website: canalpartners.com

What it does:

Venture capital firm that provides investor services and capital to B2B software and internet technology companies with market-proven products and services.

How it leads:

Canal Partners has successfully created significant value in both public and private enterprises utilizing its managers’ entrepreneurial and operational experiences in creating value-added growth. Many of the products and services that Canal has invested in are revolutionizing their respective industries through the use of cutting edge technology and proprietary products and services.

