Clayton Nash Real Estate plans to hire 1,200 this year

In today’s fast-paced world of real estate, the traditional approach to buying and selling homes is outdated. Clayton Nash Real Estate, a new real estate brokerage rooted in technology and efficiency has launched in Arizona with a company philosophy that puts both real estate agents and homebuyers ahead of the curve. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale and expects to hire 1,200 real estate agents this year.

“We founded Clayton Nash Real Estate because we believe its time for the brokerage to evolve,” said Peter Lupus, Founder and CEO of Clayton Nash Real Estate. “There is a new formula for success in selling real estate where agents can work smarter and not harder, sell homes faster and for more money, and ultimately increase their bottom line by minimizing traditional overhead and maximizing technology and the next-generation tools and resources we provide,” he said.

Driven by our experienced REALTORS®, Clayton Nash approaches every transaction with cutting edge technology and unparalleled insight on market trends.

Agent profitability is the most important component of the Clayton Nash Real Estate Model. The company’s exclusive compensation structure is designed to help agents sell more homes and generate more income for themselves and their clients.

Every Clayton Nash agent receives cadre of assets and services to effortlessly market themselves and their listings 24/7. From a personally branded agent web page to a mobile optimized agent idx website with mobile apps to an easy-to-use CRM with intelligent activity stream and lead-nurturing software, Clayton Nash’s comprehensive system is designed to maximize productivity and profitability by demanding awareness, generating leads, and simplifying day-to-day management of listings and marketing at the touch of a button.

At most traditional brokerage firms, the majority of these assets are paid for by the agent and expensive to maintain. At Clayton Nash, all of these resources and more are included on an ongoing basis. From soup to nuts, everything agents need to take their business to the next level comes standard at Clayton Nash.

“Our philosophy is simple – by giving our agents all the tools and training they need to succeed – they will. We realized it was overwhelming and expensive for real estate agents to modernize their business with the latest software and technology in order to compete for listings and sales by themselves,” Lupus explains.

Another challenge facing agents today is that those who have been engaged with technology through the tech revolution have already paid to modernize their website, add technology and eliminate marketing tools that are obsolete at least once already.

“Agents are quickly realizing that it’s impossible to keep up with constantly evolving technology unless you align with a brokerage like ours that provides all of the high tech tools and technology they need to stay at the top of their game,” Lupus said.

Clayton Nash Real Estate operates on a 100% commission structure and not a traditional “split” program. For $25 per month, the brokerage provides office space with computers and telephones, signs, virtual back office, and dozens of other operations essentials available only to Clayton Nash agents.

The company plans to hire up to 1200 real estate agents this year. For more information about Clayton Nash Real Estate and to learn more about becoming a Clayton Nash agent visit www.goclaytonnash.com. For more information about Clayton Nash Real Estate and to view featured property listings visit www.claytonnash.com.