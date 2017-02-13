Davis Miles McGuire Gardner on the move

With more than 600,000 heart disease and obesity related deaths in the U.S. every year, office workers recognize they sit too much. So to help motivate its employees, the Tempe law firm of Davis Miles McGuire Gardner offered each of its employees a Fitbit, to stay heart healthy.

“Attorneys and other office personnel are so often chained to their desks throughout the work day,” said Win Koerper, the ambassador of Davis Miles McGuire Gardner’s Health and Wellness Committee. “We want to encourage our employees to stay healthy and to be active. Giving employees Fitbits along with education and other health initiatives will help them keep their health, front of mind.”

To kick off American Heart Month, more than 30 Davis Miles McGuire Gardner employees walked around Tempe Town Lake wearing their Fitbits, as part of a goal to take 1,000,000 steps this week.

“We want to encourage healthy living among our employees and we may even challenge other law firms and neighboring companies to see whose employees can get in the most steps,” attorney Kevin Fine said. “We want to make staying active fun for our employees and encourage a healthy lifestyle.”