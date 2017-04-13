Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation grants nearly $500K

For twenty years, Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation has been committed to expanding access to oral health education and preventive dental care, especially for children and expectant mothers. The Foundation announced its first quarter 2017 grant awards. Nearly $500,000 was distributed to 29 Arizona community groups serving high-risk children and families, pregnant mothers, dental health awareness programs and regional oral health coalitions.

“With so much change and uncertainty in the healthcare right now, it is more important than ever for Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation to be a consistent resource to nonprofit organizations providing oral healthcare and educational resources to those who need it most,” said Sandi Perez, executive director, Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation. “Increased attention on how a healthy mouth is directly correlated to overall health makes this work and the 29 organizations receiving funding of great importance as they make a significant impact for the oral care they need and deserve.”

Grants ranging from $2,000 to $20,000 support a broad array of preventive services, including dental services for children, families and expectant mothers through Southwest Human Development’s Oral Health Program, which will serve over 8,000 individuals; a full-time dental hygienist embedded at Chiricahua Community Health Center for pediatric cases involving children who are uninsured or their families living at or below the poverty level in Douglas and Sierra Vista; a mobile health clinic providing cleanings and fluoride treatments for uninsured children in Tucson; and numerous programs servicing the underserved Native American population throughout the state.

For a complete list of 2017 grant recipients, visit http://www.deltadentalaz.com/foundation/community-grants/grant-recipients.asp.