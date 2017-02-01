Gilbert plans for more business, residents and visitors

The Heritage District combines Gilbert's older, historic assets and character with newer more progressive projects geared to meet modern-day trends and demands. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Gilbert)

The Heritage District combines Gilbert's older, historic assets and character with newer more progressive projects geared to meet modern-day trends and demands. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Gilbert)

The Town of Gilbert is attracting new residents and companies to the area by making a name for itself as a live, work, play city.

It projects significant business and residential growth in the next 10 to 20 years, which includes approximately 80,000 more residents by 2030 and nearly 20,000 more employees in one of Gilbert’s four employment corridors.

With the completion of AZ60 and Reserve@SanTan Building IV, groundbreakings at Gilbert Spectrum, developments like Park Lucero and Rivulon continuing with the next phases of construction, and proposed developments like Circle G Corporate Park, Gilbert is in a position to deliver office and flex industrial space to meet the needs of any business looking to expand or relocate in the community, according to Dan Henderson, Town of Gilbert economic development director.

AZ60 consists of two buildings totaling 225,600 square feet of flex industrial space, and the Reserve@SanTan features 104,000 square feet of flex office space, which are both move in ready.

In addition, the Gilbert Spectrum Business Park — a 63-acre commercial and industrial project with up to 850,000 square feet of office, flex-industrial and technology-related space — recently broke ground on their first building, which will house Orbital ATK Space Systems Group’s new 60,000-square-foot facility.

The Heritage District in Downtown Gilbert continues to be a hotbed of commercial real estate activity. As the demand for office space in the Heritage District continues to increase, developers like LGE Design Build, are revisiting their plans for proposed and planned projects to incorporate office square footage.

District Lofts broke ground in June 2016 and will add 172-units to the Heritage District. This project along with added office space being proposed has spurred interest from other residential developers.

The first building constructed in Downtown Gilbert was a train depot built in 1905. Today, the area is where the past meets the present and future as it remains a hotbed for commercial development activity.

Described as “the community’s family room,” Heritage District is a place where residents and visitors can enjoy retail, restaurants, entertainment, arts and culture from weekly farmer’s markets to a rich nightlife scene with restaurants and bars.

“The current commercial real estate development we are seeing now represents an exciting rate of growth, not only in residential numbers but workforce as well,” explains Henderson. “Gilbert is carefully considering these growth projections as the community evaluates current and future infrastructure needs.”