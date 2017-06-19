Estrella by Newland Communities sells 5,000th home

Offering residents a desert oasis rich with amenities and quality homes, the West Valley community of Estrella recently closed on its 5,000th home. Currently, eight new home builders offer potential residents a wide variety of floor plans to suit any lifestyle.

Located approximately 17 miles west from Phoenix, Estrella is known for its natural desert setting with mountain views, open spaces and luxury indoor/outdoor resort-style living. The vibrant community houses more than 500 acres of parks, 72 acres of lakes, access to more than 20 miles of trails and a Nicklaus-designed golf course. With something for everyone, the Estrella community includes two K-8 schools, a high school, a 55-Plus gated community with private club, two clubs, and easy access to neighborhood conveniences.

“This monumental milestone represents Estrella’s long history of success,” said Bill Olson, Senior Vice President and Division Manager for Newland Communities. “With its broad appeal to homeowners of all ages and dynamic, resort-style living, we envision continued prosperity for this vibrant community.”

Construction of the community began in 1986 with the groundbreaking of the development’s two lakes, and in 1988 the community officially opened. Since then, the new home community has celebrated many notable milestones:

2005 – Newland Communities becomes managing developer and sets out to elevate Estrella as a premier West Valley residence

2007 – To accommodate growth, Estrella opens Montecito, its second new home community

2010 – Safeway opens in Mountain Ranch Marketplace and the neighborhood’s gated 55-Plus community, CantaMia, hosts its grand opening

2013 – Banner Health Launches Mountain Ranch Medical Commons

2016 – Estrella opens its second residents club, Presidio, with a café and wine bar

As the community continues to thrive, Newland will bring additional amenities, parks, new home neighborhoods, and commercial offerings to Estrella’s 20,000-acre development. To learn more about the community, call the Information Center at 623-386-1000 or visit estrella.com.

Estrella by Newland Communities is a 20,000-acre planned mixed-use community located in the City of Goodyear, approximately 17 miles west of Phoenix. Estrella features more than 500 acres of parks and open space including 72 acres of lakes for boating and fishing, Starpointe and Presidio Residents Clubs, hiking trails, and basketball, volleyball, Pickleball and tennis courts.