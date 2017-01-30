FirstBank Brings ‘Food Truck Friday’ to Arizona in February

Three FirstBank branches in the Phoenix area will be giving away free lunches to customers the last three Fridays in February.

“We always put a lot of emphasis into giving back to the local community, but this year we thought it would be fun to give back to our Arizona customers,” said Bryce Lloyd, Phoenix Market President for FirstBank. “We have booked some of the most popular food trucks in the Valley for these events, including Circle R Farm, who happens to be one of our valued FirstBank customers.”

Every Friday, from February 10 through February 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the following FirstBank branch locations will be hosting award-winning food trucks who will be on hand serving free food to customers:

Scottsdale: 7602 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Chandler: 2020 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler, AZ 85286

Sun City West: 19309 N. R. H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375

While FirstBank locations will remain the same each week, the trucks and cuisine will change every Friday. One menu item and drink will be provided per customer. Each customer is expected to present their FirstBank debit or credit card and a photo ID. First come, first served while supplies last.

Participating food trucks include: