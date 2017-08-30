Gilbert mayor proclaims ‘Banner Gateway Nursing Day’

From left: Lamont Yoder, CEO of Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert; Jenn Daniels, mayor of Gilbert; and Debra Adornetto-Garcia, chief nursing officer of Banner Gateway.

Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels recently honored the nursing achievements of Banner Gateway Medical Center by proclaiming Aug. 30 as “Banner Gateway Nursing Excellence Day.”

Daniels and city staff also visited the hospital for a celebration party in recognition of Banner Gateway receiving the prestigious “Magnet” designation. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® is viewed around the world as the ultimate seal of quality and confidence, and Banner Gateway is the first facility in the East Valley to earn this designation.

Magnet organizations are recognized for superior nursing processes and quality patient care, which lead to the highest levels of safety, quality, and patient satisfaction.

“We consider ourselves a very high-quality community, and it’s important for us to partner with leaders in the highest quality of care,” said Daniels.

As a Magnet facility, patients are likely to experience shorter hospital stays and increased satisfaction with care. Magnet hospitals also typically have lower mortality rates. Nurses often prefer to work in a Magnet facility and thus have greater satisfaction with their job, choosing to stay in their role longer assuring an experienced staff.

Magnet recognition status at Banner Gateway was achieved through collaboration among all of the hospital’s many departments. Any hospital employee who comes in contact with a patient ultimately impacts his or her care experience, and employees in every department strive to deliver that level of service.

Only 467 healthcare organizations in the world have achieved Magnet designation, as of late June. The designation is granted for four years.

Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, Arizona, offers emergency care, bariatrics, women’s and infant services, and cancer care, equipped with iCare technology. Banner Gateway is part of Banner Health, a nonprofit healthcare system with 28 hospitals in six states. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com/Gateway.