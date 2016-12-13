Google’s self-driving car project will be Alphabet Inc. company

Google’s self-driving car company has been spun into an independent company, now called Waymo.

Waymo will be an independent company part of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. The self-driving cars have been driving around the Phoenix area since April as part of tests for the new technology.

In a statement, Waymo says it will start commercializing the self-driving cars and its attached technology.

Arizona was the fourth state to start testing out the cars, and Waymo will continue to test its cars in the region. The company recently opened up its first facility in Chandler, and has expanded the testing around the Valley.

Waymo said the greater Phoenix area’s unique desert conditions have helped it analyze how the car’s sensors handle extreme temperatures and dust in the air.

Many U.S. companies have been working to make self-driving cars a reality with reports of testing across the country.

Waymo plans to let people use its vehicles for everyday things like, heading to work, running errands and more.

Would you take a ride in a self-driving car?