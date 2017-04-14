Greater Phoenix SCORE announces annual symposium

The Greater Phoenix Chapter of SCORE announced its annual event – The 2017 SCORE Annual Business Symposium. As in previous years, this year’s symposium is focused on bringing current and meaningful business information and training to its attendees specifically around digital trends. Scheduled presenters and speakers will be covering topics including:

• Keynote Session: The New “Always Be Closing!” featuring Dan Tyre with HubSpot

• Getting Results with Digital Marketing

• Staying Ahead of the Competition

• Making Big Strategic Moves

• How to Raise Capital in 2017

• Supercharging Your Sales Process

• Seven Hot Marketing Trends for 2017

• Management and Operations: increasing your bottom line

• Delivering Value to Your Customers

• Understanding Future Tax Issues for Small Business

This all day event will be taking place at a new venue this year – the Glendale Civic Center, located in the West Valley and kicks off at 8 a.m. Attendees will enjoy expert presentations, a dozen workshops, “instant” business mentoring sessions, a vendor tradeshow, a peer networking opportunity, and be treated to a complimentary lunch. Price for attendance is FREE. Attendees are encouraged to register by visiting scorephoenix.org

“Our SCORE chapter is proud to offer this symposium for local businesses each year and it is a large part of our core mission to help build business in our community,” said Jay Gladney, Greater Phoenix SCORE Chapter President. “In addition to a terrific event for our attendees, it is also a great event for our sponsors and vendors. We couldn’t do it without their support. I’d especially like to thank our premier sponsor – Sam’s Club.”

More than 500 people from a wide-range of industries attended last year’s symposium. “We are happy to see that business start-ups and established business alike see value in the content we present each year,” says Patrick Ingram, symposium chairman. “We expect an even bigger turn-out this year.”

The chapter is also offering local business the ability to showcase their offerings by becoming a sponsor or exhibiting at the event. Sponsorship and exhibiting packages are priced to fit most businesses’ marketing budget. To learn more, register as an attendee or become a sponsor visit scorephoenix.org