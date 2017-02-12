Hiring our heroes: Putting veterans back to work

Having served in the U.S. military not only made me a stronger person but it taught me skills to succeed in the workplace as well.

As a U.S. Army Ranger, one of my most fulfilling assignments was liberating villages in Afghanistan and Iraq. And then some of our toughest work would begin as we set up systems for villagers to govern and defend themselves.

This work resonated with me because we were not only assisting innocent and helpless people but we were working with others to achieve something important.

It’s that desire to partner with others to create for the common good that I put to work every day at my new employer, Banner Health. And I wouldn’t have gotten to Banner without Hiring Our Heroes, a national initiative led by U.S. Chambers of Commerce that helps veterans and their spouses find meaningful careers.

Through Hiring Our Heroes, I received relevant educational courses and opportunities to network. Hiring Our Heroes also matched me with Banner and I was hired in two months as an IT project manager.

It’s a big change from my last job.

I served in the U.S. Army as a Ranger for 11 years, stationed in Fort Lewis and deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq and South Korea. During that time, I learned a lot about the importance of teamwork and the key principles of leadership, mission and integrity.

Ranger missions vary and may range from capturing enemy combatants or materials to rescuing prisoners of war and civilians. Because Rangers function as their own military entity, being a Ranger means you can be part of many different teams: reactionary force, security force, fire team, community relations and public relations.

As a Ranger, I learned what makes a good team — whether it is on the battlefield or in a meeting room. Adaptation and situational awareness are two other military-acquired skills that I now use all the time at Banner Health.

Adaptation, translated into business jargon, means thinking outside of the box. It’s surmounting any unexpected obstacles and accomplishing the mission. For example, if you know there is danger on the right and danger on the left, figure out another choice: go straight, send in a drone or just don’t go.

Situational awareness means understanding body language and asking questions. Whether it is going into a new village with an unfamiliar languages or taking on a new project that involves a completely different vocabulary of acronyms (medical instead of military), asking questions is critical.

To make that successful transition from military life to corporate world, I needed some doors opened. Hiring Our Heroes provided life-changing assistance with that. Another organization locally, BestCompaniesAZ, provides an annual Military Career Event that features veteran committed employers, many of whom have won best workplace awards.

Other vets, especially younger ones, need even more support.

I now volunteer to help other veterans get access to health care and other services and I deal with bureaucratic hurdles all the time. There needs to be more advocates to help younger veterans get through the paperwork, and there needs to be less paperwork to begin with.

There also needs to be continued support for veteran committed employers and organizations like Hiring Our Heroes and BestCompaniesAZ, as they not only provide career transformations but actually change peoples’ lives. Veterans need effective organizations that build upon their skills and ease the transition from military service into a corporate culture.

I feel honored to have served my country and now to be able to provide for my family in a new, meaningful career; there are other veterans out there just like me who would make excellent hires for our local businesses and corporations.

I encourage all veterans and their family members, whether transitioning, currently employed or under-employed, to attend BestCompaniesAZ’s 3rd Annual Military Career Event, February 22 in Phoenix. Register today to receive tips on preparing and to research the companies participating.

Joseph Girvan served in the United States Army from 1998 to 2010, as a member of the US Army Rangers Special Forces, 2nd Battalion out of Fort Lewis, WA. Girvan participated in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes Program during the summer of 2016, and earned a position as IT Project Manager with Banner Health.