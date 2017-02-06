Industry Leaders of Arizona: Digital Air Strike

Digital-Airstrike

Leadership: Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO; Michael Pordon, CFO

Website: digitalairstrike.com

What it does: Social media and digital engagement company that helps clients solve the problem of consumer engagement while generating measurable ROI.

How it leads: Digital Air Strike was started when Venneri saw an opportunity to disrupt the automotive industry by changing the way car dealerships and the industry in general market themselves by leveraging social and review sites to reach their consumers. In 2015, Digital Air Strike grew its client base by more than 25 percent, hired more than 50 new employees and achieved record profitability.

