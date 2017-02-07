Industry Leaders of Arizona: Everspin Technologies

Phill LoPresti, president and CEO of Everspin Technologies. (Photo courtesy of Everspin Technologies)

Leadership: Phill LoPresti, president and CEO; Jeff Winzeler, CFO

Website: everspin.com

What it does: Leader in designing, manufacturing, and commercially shipping discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) and Spin-Torque MRAM (ST-MRAM).

How it leads: Everspin has more than 50 million MRAM and ST-MRAM products deployed in data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive, and transportation markets. With an intellectual property portfolio of more than 500 active patents and applications, Everspin leads the market in development of both in-plane and perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) ST-MRAM bit cells.

