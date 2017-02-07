GlobalMed
Joel E. Barthelemy, founder and CEO of GlobalMed (Photo courtesy of GlobalMed)

Industry Leaders of Arizona: GlobalMed

Posted February 7, 2017 by

Leadership: Joel E. Barthelemy, founder and CEO; Patrick LaVoie, chief operating officer

Website: globalmed.com

What it does: Industry leader in the design and manufacture of telemedicine delivery systems that allow doctors to see and treat patients remotely.

How it leads: GlobalMed is the worldwide industry leader in connected health delivery systems. The company has 2,400 installations in the VA Healthcare System, enabling veterans to see their physicians without traveling long distances to a medical center. GlobalMed’s systems are installed in the White House, Camp David, Air Force One, Marine One and in presidential motorcades for use by the president and White House staff.

Honor the 2017 Industry Leaders of Arizona at the awards ceremony and dinner on Feb. 23 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Purchase tickets here.

POSTED: . TAGS: , , ,
Michael Gossie

About Michael Gossie

Michael Gossie is an award-winning journalist who has earned more than 50 awards for writing, editing and design. He studied economics at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., and put his entrepreneurial spirit to work in 2007, using a 200-year-old family recipe to launch an Italian sauce company. He is a competitive marathon runner, Ironman triathlete and is most proud of being the founding president of the Steuben Arc Foundation in Upstate New York, which serves individuals with developmental disabilities, including his sister.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA