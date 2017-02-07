Industry Leaders of Arizona: GlobalMed

Leadership: Joel E. Barthelemy, founder and CEO; Patrick LaVoie, chief operating officer

Website: globalmed.com

What it does: Industry leader in the design and manufacture of telemedicine delivery systems that allow doctors to see and treat patients remotely.

How it leads: GlobalMed is the worldwide industry leader in connected health delivery systems. The company has 2,400 installations in the VA Healthcare System, enabling veterans to see their physicians without traveling long distances to a medical center. GlobalMed’s systems are installed in the White House, Camp David, Air Force One, Marine One and in presidential motorcades for use by the president and White House staff.

