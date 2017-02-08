Industry Leaders of Arizona: Grand Canyon University

Leadership: Brian Mueller, president; Dan Bachus, CFO

Website: gcu.edu

What it does: Arizona’s premier private Christian university, with more than 200 academic programs tailored to both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals.

How it leads: While other universities are cutting budgets, eliminating programs and raising tuition, GCU is investing $1 billion over a 10-year period in academic programs, technologies, classroom buildings and laboratories. This includes two STEM buildings, a music recording studio and a 152-room hotel that serves as a training ground for its hospitality management students. The university also added academic programs in emerging growth fields.

