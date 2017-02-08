Grand-Canyon-Uni

Industry Leaders of Arizona: Grand Canyon University

Posted February 8, 2017 by

Leadership: Brian Mueller, president; Dan Bachus, CFO

Website: gcu.edu

What it does: Arizona’s premier private Christian university, with more than 200 academic programs tailored to both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals.

How it leads: While other universities are cutting budgets, eliminating programs and raising tuition, GCU is investing $1 billion over a 10-year period in academic programs, technologies, classroom buildings and laboratories. This includes two STEM buildings, a music recording studio and a 152-room hotel that serves as a training ground for its hospitality management students. The university also added academic programs in emerging growth fields.

Honor the 2017 Industry Leaders of Arizona at the awards ceremony and dinner on Feb. 23 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Purchase tickets here.

POSTED: . TAGS: , ,
Michael Gossie

About Michael Gossie

Michael Gossie is an award-winning journalist who has earned more than 50 awards for writing, editing and design. He studied economics at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., and put his entrepreneurial spirit to work in 2007, using a 200-year-old family recipe to launch an Italian sauce company. He is a competitive marathon runner, Ironman triathlete and is most proud of being the founding president of the Steuben Arc Foundation in Upstate New York, which serves individuals with developmental disabilities, including his sister.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA