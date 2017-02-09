Industry Leaders of Arizona: KeatsConnelly

Leadership: Sally A. Taylor, CEO; Jon Schade, CFO

Website: keatsconnelly.com

What it does: Canada-U.S. cross -border wealth management firm.

How it leads: KeatsConnelly is recognized in the industry as one of the premier wealth management firms in North America. KeatsConnelly was one of the first firms to operate as a “fee-only” firm in 1990 and over the years, KeatsConnelly has had a number of other “firsts.” KeatsConnelly was named Top Wealth Management Firm by Wealth Manager Magazine in 2011 and 2012 and was named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Honor the 2017 Industry Leaders of Arizona at the awards ceremony and dinner on Feb. 23 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Purchase tickets here.