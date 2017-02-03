Bad office relationships may hurt health

Disliking coworkers may be bad for your health.

Australian researchers from University of Queensland reviewed nearly 60 studies to find that positive social interactions in the workplace correlate with better mental and physical health.

“People who do not like each other will not be productive in working together,” says Dr. Jon McCaine, clinical director at Bayless Healthcare Group. “The closer the team works together, the more important it is to consider allowing them to be involved in the selection process. They will be more invested in the new employee’s success.”

To develop a healthy workplace, McCaine encourages the following:

Purpose: To build a meaningful connection with one another, employees need a sense of purpose.

Pride: Co-workers should be encouraged to establish their meaning of excellence beyond minimum job performance standards.

Personality: Allow brief periods in open meetings to discuss non-work related concerns, interests and activities. Relationships will develop naturally as will the feeling of work-life balance.