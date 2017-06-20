Mobile Mini announces the launch of MM Connect

Mobile Mini, Inc. the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., announced the launch of MM Connect, a customer service portal, as part of a continued investment in technology solutions that started with the introduction of SAP SE, a world-class enterprise resource planning software last year.

Available immediately to any US-based storage customer through www.mobilemini.com, MM Connect puts Mobile Mini customers in control of requesting service, including pickups and relocations, processing payments, and pulling in-depth reports on account history, contracts and products—all as part of one seamless online customer experience.

“With high Net Promoter Scores underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, we believe now is the time to further deepen customer connectivity,” said Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini President and Chief Executive Officer. “As digital transactions have become the norm, we’ve created a service experience that gives our customers one more way to engage with us as an extension of our 24/7 customer commitment.”

The portal is one of a host of new solutions, such as the introduction of electronic contract execution through DocuSign and a GPS solution added to our delivery fleet. This suite of solutions couples same-day activation of all storage contracts and real-time scheduling of service with easy built-in access to call, live-chat or text for assistance at any time.

“We are committed to being the easiest company to do business with in the industry,” remarked Olsson. “By coupling easy access and the highest level of responsiveness, we are able to bridge the logistical needs of customers both large and small with quick online service requests.”

The portal promises to provide better value to customers through speed, efficiency, real-time communication, and transparency across our footprint, which today extends across most major metropolitan areas of the U.S., Canada and the U.K. MM Connect will be rolled out company-wide in subsequent updates.