Phoenix Sky Harbor will offer nonstop flights to Frankfurt, Germany

As a result of tireless efforts by the Phoenix Mayor and Council, Phoenix Sky Harbor will soon offer nonstop flights between Phoenix and Frankfurt, Germany. Condor Airlines, part of the Thomas Cook Group, will fly on Mondays and Fridays from next May through September between Phoenix Sky Harbor and the Frankfurt Airport.

The Phoenix City Council recently voted to approve an updated airline incentive program, allowing for funds to promote a new overseas flight, as well as fee waivers to offset airport costs when an airline starts new international service. This is standard procedure at most airports today and can tip the scales when an airline is choosing between cities. The funds are 100 percent from airport revenues and no tax dollars are utilized in the program. The Arizona Office of Tourism, along with the convention bureaus of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert and Glendale are supporting the effort with $150,000 in funds to the airline, specifically to market the flight into Arizona.

“We are pleased to bring Condor’s award-winning, three-class service at attractive prices to Phoenix and the whole state of Arizona and to give the local people a unique choice for their travels to Germany and beyond,” said Christoph Debus, CEO Thomas Cook Group Airlines. “With our numerous partner airlines we offer flights beyond Frankfurt to over 120 destinations across Europe.”

Phoenix international flights from Sky Harbor add over $3 billion to the local economy each year per the Airport’s most recent economic impact study. Just the daily nonstop to London is responsible for $2.3 million a day being injected into the Greater Phoenix economy and the new Frankfurt flight is expected to have significant impact as well.

Condor will operate a Boeing 767-300ER with 259 seats in business, premium and economy classes of service on this long-haul flight. All Condor passengers receive complimentary checked baggage, beverages, meals and in-flight entertainment. Condor’s Business Class features lie-flat seats, a personal in-seat, premium touch-screen entertainment system, power and USB ports at every seat and gourmet, five-course meals with complimentary wine, beer and cocktails. Business Class passengers also have access to priority check-in and business class lounges at most airports. Premium Class features seats with added legroom, leg rests and adjustable headrests, a premium in-flight, in-seat entertainment system with an extended program, USB ports at every seat, premium meals and complimentary beverages.

Beginning May 18, 2018, Condor will leave Sky Harbor Mondays at around 11PM, arriving in Germany at 7PM the next day. The flight will leave Germany around 5:30PM, arriving Phoenix at 9PM. On Fridays Condor will leave Phoenix around 5PM, arriving in Germany at 1PM the next day. In Germany it will leave at around 11:30AM on Fridays, arriving Phoenix at 3PM. A grand opening ceremony and promotional activities will be planned for next year.

Tickets are on sale now at www.condor.com, or by phone at 1-866-960-7915.

Phoenix has had daily service to London on British Airways since 1996 and had service to Dusseldorf and Frankfurt Germany on LTU and Lufthansa Airlines for a limited period from 2001-2003. Additional international service is available to Costa Rica and throughout Canada and Mexico.