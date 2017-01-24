Paradise Valley Home
The Paradise Valley home was sold for $12.75 million. (Photo courtesy of The Joffe Group)

Photos: Paradise Valley home sells for $12.75M

Posted January 24, 2017 by

A 14,150-square-foot luxury home in Paradise Valley sold for $12,750,000 million, making it one of the priciest home sales in Arizona.

 

Photos courtesy of The Joffe Group

The home was built in 2009 and sits on a 2.5-acre gated estate. It’s a Georgian Revival-style mansion featuring seven suite bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, detached two-bedroom/two bathroom guest house, an 11-car motor court, fitness facility with steam/sauna/shower and Crestron Home Automation System.

This house is a thing of posh and beauty, fit with a study, basketball court and an elegant pool.

Robert Joffe, founder of The Joffe Group at Launch Real Estate, closed the sale.

This is one of the priciest home sales in less than a year, with a home selling for $13.7 million in May.

The home office at this recently sold estate has a separate entrance for the home office, an air-conditioned pool cabana, home theater and an 800-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar.

POSTED: . TAGS: , ,
AZ Business Magazine

About AZ Business Magazine

Over the past 30 years, AZ Big Media has grown to encompass not just Az Business magazine, but also a whole host of other publications and signature events. Az Business magazine is the state’s leading business publication. Published by AZ Big Media, the magazine covers a wide-range of topics focusing on the Arizona business scene, and is aimed at high-level corporate executives and business owners.

One thought on “Photos: Paradise Valley home sells for $12.75M

  1. AZ RE agent

    The house looks gorgeous, beautifully presented overall. However, there appears to be a picture of Jesus in the kitchen area. Possible deterrent to prospective buyers of a different religion.

    Reply

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA