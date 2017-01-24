Photos: Paradise Valley home sells for $12.75M

The Paradise Valley home was sold for $12.75 million. (Photo courtesy of The Joffe Group)

The Paradise Valley home was sold for $12.75 million. (Photo courtesy of The Joffe Group)

A 14,150-square-foot luxury home in Paradise Valley sold for $12,750,000 million, making it one of the priciest home sales in Arizona.













Photos courtesy of The Joffe Group

The home was built in 2009 and sits on a 2.5-acre gated estate. It’s a Georgian Revival-style mansion featuring seven suite bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, detached two-bedroom/two bathroom guest house, an 11-car motor court, fitness facility with steam/sauna/shower and Crestron Home Automation System.

This house is a thing of posh and beauty, fit with a study, basketball court and an elegant pool.

Robert Joffe, founder of The Joffe Group at Launch Real Estate, closed the sale.

This is one of the priciest home sales in less than a year, with a home selling for $13.7 million in May.

The home office at this recently sold estate has a separate entrance for the home office, an air-conditioned pool cabana, home theater and an 800-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar.