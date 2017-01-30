Playworks to honor five community leaders at breakfast

The Arizona chapter of national charity organization, Playworks, is hosting a ‘Power Breakfast’ event to honor five of Phoenix’s most prominent figures for their contributions to the local community.

The Playworks Arizona Power Breakfast takes place March 2, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Sign in opens at 7:00 a.m., and breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. followed by the program from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Honorees include:

Deborah Bateman, Vice Chair, National Bank of Arizona

Jerry Colangelo, Chairman, USA Basketball

Joe Gaudio, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan

Jerry Moyes, CEO, Swift Trucking

Erik Olsson, CEO, Mobile Mini

Registration closes February 17, 2017.