Playworks to honor five community leaders at breakfast

Posted January 30, 2017 by

The Arizona chapter of national charity organization, Playworks, is hosting a ‘Power Breakfast’ event to honor five of Phoenix’s most prominent figures for their contributions to the local community.

The Playworks Arizona Power Breakfast takes place March 2, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Sign in opens at 7:00 a.m., and breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. followed by the program from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Honorees include:

  • Deborah Bateman, Vice Chair, National Bank of Arizona
  • Jerry Colangelo, Chairman, USA Basketball
  • Joe Gaudio, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan
  • Jerry Moyes, CEO, Swift Trucking
  • Erik Olsson, CEO, Mobile Mini

Registration closes February 17, 2017.

 

