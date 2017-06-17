Pop-up event brings purrfect opportunity for kitten adoption

In 2013, over 30,000 cats were brought to Maricopa County shelters, but that number has significantly decreased in recent years thanks to adoption events like the one the Arizona Animal Welfare League hosts every Summer.

From June to September, the Scottsdale Quarter provides free space and advertisement for a kitten pop-up adoption event every year in order to help with the increase in kittens up for adoption during “kitten season.”

The shop started on June 10-11 and will be open again on July 15-16, Aug. 19-20, Sep. 16-17 and Oct. 21-22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Animal Welfare League has been hosting these pop-up adoption events since 2015.

During the event, there are signs throughout the mall advertising the space where the kittens are kept.

Michael Morefield, director of communications for the Arizona Animal Welfare League, explains “kitten season” as the warm parts of the year when cats are having kittens.

And, in Phoenix, it’s kitten season nearly all-year round, but especially during Arizona’s toastier summer months.

Because of this overpopulation of kittens, there is a much higher need for cat adoptions versus dog adoptions.

“There are 1,300 kittens in the foster program compared to the 400 puppies in the program,” says Morefield.

The kitten pop-up adoption event allows for about 150 adoptions every summer, which takes the pressure off of the shelters somewhat so that they can house more kittens.

Having the event at Scottsdale Quarter allows for a diverse amount of people to run into the event and end up falling in love with a kitten the same way that the Director of Marketing for the Quarter, Alison Goodman, did when she adopted her cat from the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Three years ago, when Morefield proposed the idea to Goodman, she said, “yes. It’s a great idea. I love it because my cat changed my life and I want to do that for other people.”

It certainly is changing lives judging by the adorable kittens waiting to be adopted in little kitten tents at the pop-up adoption event.

Twenty-two kittens were adopted at this first pop-up shop and only three were left to wait for another chance at a family.

But, Morefield is quick to remind everyone that there is no need to worry.

“There is a family for every cat, and there is a cat for every family,” he says.