Risas Dental and Braces celebrates opening in Chandler

On Saturday, April 15th, in celebration of its 11th opening in the Valley and first Chandler location, the staff at Risas Dental and Braces will donate their time to offer free dental care to the East Valley community.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., patients lined up at the new location on Ray Road and Arizona Avenue will be able to take advantage of one of four complimentary services being offered that day: basic teeth cleaning, x-rays, cavity fillings, or extractions. Those looking to attend are encouraged to arrive early as patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. For those needing additional services, the Risas staff will be on site to coordinate further care.

The grand opening will be a day of celebration for the entire family. While patients wait in line for treatment, children will be able to enjoy a bounce house, face painting and food provided by Risas. Local radio stations, La Tricolor 103.5 and 104.7 KISS FM, will also be onsite providing musical entertainment and prize giveaways.

Since its inception in 2011, the Phoenix-based healthcare company has continued to make oral healthcare accessible and affordable for Valley residents. Between grand openings and their annual Labor of Love event – where all offices offer a day of free dental services – the group has donated over $2.5 million in dental care to communities who need it the most.

“We measure success by how many people we can provide dental care to who wouldn’t have received it otherwise; the ones who feel they can’t afford a healthy mouth or beautiful smile,” says Managing Director, Jeff Adams. “This is why we celebrate our openings with a day of free dental. It’s the best way we know how to introduce ourselves.”

As one of the fastest growing groups in its industry, Risas Dental and Braces expects to increase that amount with three more openings slated for this year, in addition to Chandler. According to Adams, when the search began for a new market, Chandler’s diverse, industrious, and family-oriented demographic appealed to Risas’ core values.

Risas Dental and Braces has offices throughout metro Phoenix including Mesa, Tempe, Arcadia, South Mountain, Central Phoenix, and Glendale. The new Chandler office is located at 125 E. Ray Road. For more information, visit www.risasdental.com.