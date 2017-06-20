SRP customers set record for energy demand

SRP (Salt River Project) on Monday delivered a record amount of energy to its Phoenix-area retail customers. Between 5 and 6 p.m., SRP delivered an estimated retail peak demand of 6,981 megawatts. That peak topped the previous SRP system peak of 6,873 megawatts on June 19, 2016.

The record demand for power from the utility’s more than 1 million homes was a result of an extreme heat wave, which is expected to continue through the week. Because the forecast calls for continuing high temperatures, SRP power experts predict we will likely reach a new peak again today.

SRP’s robust electrical grid is fortified and maintained year-round to handle the predicted record temperatures. Because of continual investments in new technology as well as a year-round and comprehensive maintenance plan for the generation, transmission and distribution assets, SRP customers can expect optimal grid performance.

SRP’s comprehensive line maintenance and infrastructure improvement programs will help to reduce outages from weather-related damage. The programs include wood-pole testing, infrared thermographic and visual inspection, vegetation or tree-trimming management, underground cable replacement and structure upgrades that include the installation of steel “stopper poles” to limit the extent of cascading wood-pole failures on SRP’s 69-kilovolt (kV) system during storms.

In addition, SRP encourages energy conservation and offers 10 ways to save both energy and money:

Choose a home energy price plan at srpnet.com/priceplans , and routinely check savewithsrp.com for the latest tips and programs to help lower energy costs year-round. Download the free SRP Mobile App to get a snapshot of energy costs and daily usage; view balances and make payments as well as report or view outage information and get estimated restoration times. Windows can account for nearly 50 percent of the heat that enters a home. Close drapes and blinds to keep out the heat and preserve furniture and carpets. Bump up the thermostat . For every degree the thermostat is set above 80 degrees, it can add up to a savings of up to 3 percent on cooling costs. Leave the air vents open. Closing air vents can create pressure imbalances in a home, resulting in increased air conditioning costs. Help the air conditioner by doing moisture-producing chores, such as washing clothes and dishes or mopping floors in the early morning or at night when it is cooler. Customers on one of SRP’s Time-of-Day price plans should do their laundry during the off-peak hours to help save money. Set ceiling fans to blow downward during the summer to circulate air rather than lowering the thermostat. Turn fans off when leaving a room because fans cool a person, NOT the room. Clean the pool’s strainer baskets and filters regularly to help pool pumps run more efficiently. Keep pool chemicals properly balanced. Balanced chemicals are more effective for clean water than operating the filter for longer periods. Install shade screens to help keep a home cool and comfortable. Plus, shade screens are an economical way to boost a home’s energy efficiency by keeping the AC from working as hard. SRP offers customer rebates of 80 cents per square foot on qualifying shade screens. Install weather stripping and seals around doors and windows. That minimizes gaps and reduces heat loss, helps keep cooling costs down and saves energy.