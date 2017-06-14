State Bar of Arizona honors National Bank of Arizona

National Bank of Arizona (NB|AZ), a division on Zions Bancorporation, has won the “George Lyons Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts (IOLTA) Partnering Bank” award for the first time from the Arizona Bar Association. NB|AZ will be featured in Arizona Attorney and honored at the 2017 State Bar of Arizona Annual Convention in Tucson, where Tracy Ward, Business Development Officer, and Pam Keefe, Vice President, Nonprofit Relationship Manager, will accept the award on the bank’s behalf.

The George Lyons IOLTA award was created by the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education to recognize banks that generously support the community and cultivate a lasting relationship with the Arizona Bar Foundation.

“George Lyons was about working together to better our communities, and National Bank of Arizona supports that goal wholeheartedly,” said Ward. “National Bank of Arizona employees are committed to serving the communities in which they live, so it is a huge honor to receive this award from the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education.”

NB|AZ is eligible for the award because the organization offers the Elevate AZ Scholarship that assists full-time students of the Sandra Day O’Connor Law School along with nonprofit support, which includes

To determine the awardee, the Bar Foundation Finance committee in conjunction with the Foundation Board review and approve the awardee along with the Lyons Den Awardees, which NB|AZ has won in the past.