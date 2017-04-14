A.T. Still University opens osteopathic medicine center in Mesa

A.T. Still University (ATSU) announces the grand opening of the A.T. Still University Osteopathic Medicine Center Arizona. The University will host an open house at the center, located at 5845 E. Still Circle in Mesa, on Tuesday, April 18 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. University leadership will be in attendance, including ATSU President Craig Phelps, DO, ’84; dean of ATSU’s School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona, Jeffrey Morgan, DO, MA, FACOI, CS; and the center’s medical director, David Shoup, DO.

Physicians at the center will provide osteopathic manipulative treatment to address a variety of problems, including neuromusculoskeletal issues, headaches, neck pain, lower-back pain, fibromyalgia, jaw pain, chronic otitis, and injuries related to sports or the performing arts. The center will also offer specialized services for children with special needs.

“We are thrilled to open a center dedicated to the highest quality in osteopathic manipulative medicine,” said Dr. Shoup. “Services will benefit patients of all ages and foster interprofessional collaboration at the University.”

The center is open to the public. To schedule an appointment or request information, contact the office at 480.248.8198.