Valley-based telemedicine startup Akos launches hiring effort

Telemedicine provider Akos announced today that it will hire more than 100 board-certified physicians, following their launch earlier last month. According to founders Dr. Kishlay Anand and Dr. Swaraj Singh, the new positions will be instrumental in helping Akos redefine healthcare and expand access to affordable healthcare services by 2018.

“We believe we have talented people in our local communities who will be an asset to the Akos team and help to provide more efficient and effective healthcare to those individuals that need it most.” said Dr. Kishlay Anand. ” We want individuals to know that they don’t have to go far to look for job opportunities. There are some right in their backyard.”

According to Dr. Anand, Akos is currently seeking board-certified physicians in Arizona and nationwide who are trained in a variety of specialties, including but not limited to, family practice, pediatrics, internal medicine, occupational medicine, emergency medicine, psychiatry and psychology.

“For years, traditional medicine was the only option to bring healthcare services to patients. Telemedicine not only improves access to care but also allows physicians and health facilities to expand their footprint.” said Dr. Swaraj Singh. “Given the current anxiety and uncertainty for physicians and patients alike, Akos has the capacity to empower physicians and increase service to millions of new patients in our communities.”

Unlike traditional physician roles, Akos physicians who are hired will have the flexibility to create their own schedule and treat patients via smartphone or tablet, anytime, anywhere. Additional physician benefits are as follows:

• All patient calls are triaged by a care coordinator, ensuring Akos physicians make the most efficient use of their consultation time.

• Akos physicians can work from anywhere, including the convenience of their own home 24/7/365.

• Akos physicians have the option to work full-time or part-time to supplement their current practice with flex scheduling.

• Cutting-edge technology helps physicians deliver quality healthcare to the masses via virtual consults.

• With no overhead and no billing required, Akos makes generating additional revenue easy for physicians.

• Bi-monthly payments are made directly to physicians’ accounts and malpractice coverage is always provided.

To learn more about Akos or to explore current hiring initiatives, Visit www.AkosMD.com/providers or LinkedIn for more information.