WebPT doubles down on STEM in Arizona

To help propel the growth of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education in Arizona, WebPT has partnered with the Arizona Science Center, Peoria School District and Girls in Tech to support initiatives aimed at inspiring and empowering diverse groups to engage in STEM programs.

In today’s era of digitalization, STEM has infiltrated nearly every sector of business. As a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company, WebPT recognizes the importance of educating Arizona’s future STEM leaders and equipping them with the skills necessary to problem-solve, think critically and collaborate.

“If Arizona is to become a true competitor in the global economy, we need to not only attract tech companies to the Valley and develop home-grown leaders, but also hone in on educating future generations of technologists to lead the way,” said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC/L, president and co-founder of WebPT. “By supporting the efforts of these forward-thinking organizations –– the Arizona Science Center, Girls in Tech and the Peoria Unified School District –– we hope to help bring greater diversity to STEM and show our future leaders that STEM is all-encompassing. It’s not just about coding, and there are exciting and lucrative opportunities right here in Arizona.”

WebPT will partner with the Peoria Unified School District to help support its STEM certificate program, which enables students to intern at local software companies and learn from technologists in action. Beginning this fall, WebPT will host several interns from the program.

Furthermore, as a major sponsor of the Arizona Science Center’s Girls in STEM program — which helps inspire and empower girls in grades 4-8 to pursue science and engineering outside of the classroom — WebPT will provide monetary support and help drive awareness for the program. This program focuses on fostering collaboration between like-minded girls, pairing them with women mentors and providing hands-on learning, and WebPT is also committed to providing support in those areas.

Finally, WebPT is supporting the recently resurrected Phoenix Chapter of Girls in Tech by getting involved at the committee level, and by sponsoring and raising awareness for the organization’s official kickoff on June 15. This event will include a screening of “She Started It,” a film that follows five women over two years as they pitch VCs, build teams and bring products to market. To learn more, or register for the event, visit gitphxlaunch.eventbrite.com/.