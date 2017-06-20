First Western Trust names president for Phoenix market

First Western Trust announced new leadership for the Phoenix market. Chad Maze, who has assumed the role of president, has overall responsibility for the lending, private banking, commercial banking, trust, and investment teams in Phoenix, focused on addressing the unique financial goals of our clients.

Chad brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, 19 of which have been in senior leadership roles. Prior to joining First Western, Chad was senior Director at a large national bank, where he led a wealth management team that was dedicated to addressing the financial needs of wealthy families, senior corporate executives and closely-held business owners.

Chad is a fifth-generation Arizonan. He attended Arizona State University and holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration. Chad is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and holds the designation of Accredited Wealth Management Advisor®.

Supporting the community is one of First Western’s priorities, and Chad contributes to this mission by serving on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley, the Wallace and Ladmo Foundation, the Alliance of Mergers and Acquisition Advisors (AM&AA), and is a founding board member of the Exit Planning Institute – Arizona (EPI).

“We are very excited to have Chad join our team,” said Dan Thompson, regional president of First Western Trust, Arizona and California. “Chad’s extensive expertise will help strengthen our existing team, and we are excited to leverage his knowledge as we build holistic solutions to meet our clients’ financial goals.”

First Western Trust’s mission is to be the best private bank for wealth creators and entrepreneurs and to help families and individuals preserve and grow their existing wealth. The integrated wealth management firm delivers a complete package of goals-oriented wealth advisory services to clients that have a uniquely Western spirit from its 12 offices in Colorado, Arizona, California, and Wyoming.