14 Jaburg Wilk attorneys named 2017 Southwest Super Lawyers

Phoenix law firm Jaburg Wilk has 14 attorneys named as either 2017 Southwest Super Lawyers or 2017 Rising Stars. The 2017 listing of Southwest Super Lawyers includes Neal Bookspan, Roger Cohen, Lauren Garner, Kraig Marton, Nathan D. Meyer, Mitchell Reichman, Maria Crimi Speth and Lawrence Wilk. To be considered for Rising Star recognition, attorneys are either under the age of 40 or have been practicing less than 10 years. Six attorneys were named Southwest Rising Star – Matthew Anderson, Michael Dvoren, Micalann Pepe, Laura Rogal, Carissa Seidl and Nichole Wilk.

Neal Bookspan was also recognized as one of the Top 50 2017 Arizona Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyer recognition is limited to the top 5% of attorneys in Arizona and top 2.5% of Arizona attorneys for Rising Star. The selection process combines nominations, peer evaluations and independent research. Candidates are evaluated on twelve indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.