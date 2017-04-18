20 Jennings, Strouss & Salmon attorneys make Super Lawyers list

Phoenix-based law firm, Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, had 20 attorneys listed in the 2017 edition of Southwest Super Lawyers list, including six 2017 Southwest Rising Stars.
Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers for inclusion on the Super Lawyers list.
The Jennings Strouss attorneys listed in 2017 Southwest Super Lawyers are:
- Gerald W. Alston – Business Litigation
- Thomas C. Arendt – Real Estate
- Timothy W. Barton – Real Estate
- Richard K. Delo – Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense
- John J. Egbert – Employment & Labor
- Lee E. Esch – Real Estate
- Jay A. Fradkin – Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense
- Eric D. Gere – Business Litigation
- Richard Lieberman – Mergers & Acquisitions
- Bruce B. May – Real Estate
- Michael R. Palumbo – Business Litigation
- Scott Rhodes – Professional Liability: Defense
- Jack N. Rudel – Tax
- Bradley J. Stevens – Bankruptcy: Business
In addition, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected for inclusion on the Rising Stars list.
The Jennings Strouss attorneys listed as 2017 Southwest Rising Stars are:
- Fay W. Bidlack – Bankruptcy: Business
- Shanna N. Bowman – Family Law
- Kerry A. Hodges – Business Litigation
- Norma C. Izzo – Family Law
- Anne E. McClellan – Civil Litigation: Defense
- Christopher J. Rogers – Securities & Corporate Finance