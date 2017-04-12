22 Greenberg Traurig Phoenix attorneys named to Super Lawyers

Greenberg Traurig’s Phoenix office had 17 attorneys named to the 2017 Super Lawyers list, an independent rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas.
In addition, the publication named five Greenberg Traurig attorneys as Southwest Rising Stars.
The 17 attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list include:
- Brian H. Blaney
- Rebecca Lynne Burnham
- David D. Cleary
- John E. Cummerford
- Gerald L. Fellows
- Karl A. Freeburg
- Nicole M. Goodwin
- Robert S. Kant
- Bruce E. Macdonough
- Kevin J. Morris
- Clifford E. Neimeth
- Pamela Overton Risoleo
- Gil Rudolph
- Brian J. Schulman
- Jeffrey H. Verbin
- Jeffrey Walsh
- Quinn P. Williams.
Cleary and Williams were named to the “Top 50 Lawyers” list, while Burnham and Overton Risoleo were named to the “Top 25 Arizona Women” list.
Five Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the Southwest Rising Stars list:
- Michael L. Aguirre
- Katherine A. Beck
- Nedda R. Gales
- Dana L. Hooper
- Jeremy D. Zangara