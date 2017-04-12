22 Greenberg Traurig Phoenix attorneys named to Super Lawyers

Greenberg Traurig’s Phoenix office had 17 attorneys named to the 2017 Super Lawyers list, an independent rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas.

In addition, the publication named five Greenberg Traurig attorneys as Southwest Rising Stars.

The 17 attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list include:

Brian H. Blaney

Rebecca Lynne Burnham

David D. Cleary

John E. Cummerford

Gerald L. Fellows

Karl A. Freeburg

Nicole M. Goodwin

Robert S. Kant

Bruce E. Macdonough

Kevin J. Morris

Clifford E. Neimeth

Pamela Overton Risoleo

Gil Rudolph

Brian J. Schulman

Jeffrey H. Verbin

Jeffrey Walsh

Quinn P. Williams.

Cleary and Williams were named to the “Top 50 Lawyers” list, while Burnham and Overton Risoleo were named to the “Top 25 Arizona Women” list.

Five Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the Southwest Rising Stars list:

Michael L. Aguirre

Katherine A. Beck

Nedda R. Gales

Dana L. Hooper

Jeremy D. Zangara