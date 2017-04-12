37 Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie attorneys make Southwest Super Lawyers list

Between the Phoenix and Tucson offices of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, 37 of the firm’s attorneys made it to this year’s Southwest Super Lawyers list.

The 2017 list highlights the following Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie attorneys for their professional achievements:

Phoenix

Stephen Bressler – Insurance Coverage

Carla Consoli – Environmental

Dale A. Danneman – Business Litigation

Kim Demarchi – Appellate

Scott D. DeWald – Business/Corporate

Susan Freeman – Bankruptcy: Business

Frances J. Haynes – Construction Litigation

Steve Hulsman – PI General: Plaintiff

Lawrence Kasten – Appellate

Rob Kort – Business Litigation

Robert McKirgan – Business Litigation

Randy Papetti – Business Litigation

Mike Phalen – Land Use/Zoning

Craig W. Phillips – PI General: Defense

Robert Roos – Construction Litigation

Bruce E. Samuels – Business Litigation

Robert G. Schaffer – Business Litigation

Mary Ellen Simonson – Employment & Labor

Kenneth Van Winkle Jr. – Real Estate

Jon D. Weiss – Professional Liability: Defense

John C. West – Healthcare

Tucson

Rob Charles – Bankruptcy: Business

John N. Iurino – Business Litigation

Lewis D. Schorr – Real Estate

Southwest Rising Stars

Phoenix

Emily A. Bayton – Intellectual Property

Samuel S. Chang – Real Estate

Todd Erb – Insurance Coverage

Ian Fischer – Civil Litigation: Defense

Justin Henderson – Bankruptcy: Business

Kristina Holmstrom – Employee Benefits

Kathleen Kahn – Civil Litigation: Defense

Frances R. Sjoberg – Native American Law

Kirstin Story – Employment & Labor

Jared Sutton – General Litigation

Cindy A. Villanueva – Intellectual Property Litigation

Peter R. Wand – Healthcare

Tucson

Jeffrey L. Sklar – Business Litigation

According to the list’s publisher, attorneys are selected based on peer nominations, evaluations and independent research. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.