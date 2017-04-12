37 Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie attorneys make Southwest Super Lawyers list

Between the Phoenix and Tucson offices of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, 37 of the firm’s attorneys made it to this year’s Southwest Super Lawyers list.
The 2017 list highlights the following Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie attorneys for their professional achievements:
Phoenix
- Stephen Bressler – Insurance Coverage
- Carla Consoli – Environmental
- Dale A. Danneman – Business Litigation
- Kim Demarchi – Appellate
- Scott D. DeWald – Business/Corporate
- Susan Freeman – Bankruptcy: Business
- Frances J. Haynes – Construction Litigation
- Steve Hulsman – PI General: Plaintiff
- Lawrence Kasten – Appellate
- Rob Kort – Business Litigation
- Robert McKirgan – Business Litigation
- Randy Papetti – Business Litigation
- Mike Phalen – Land Use/Zoning
- Craig W. Phillips – PI General: Defense
- Robert Roos – Construction Litigation
- Bruce E. Samuels – Business Litigation
- Robert G. Schaffer – Business Litigation
- Mary Ellen Simonson – Employment & Labor
- Kenneth Van Winkle Jr. – Real Estate
- Jon D. Weiss – Professional Liability: Defense
- John C. West – Healthcare
Tucson
- Rob Charles – Bankruptcy: Business
- John N. Iurino – Business Litigation
- Lewis D. Schorr – Real Estate
Southwest Rising Stars
Phoenix
- Emily A. Bayton – Intellectual Property
- Samuel S. Chang – Real Estate
- Todd Erb – Insurance Coverage
- Ian Fischer – Civil Litigation: Defense
- Justin Henderson – Bankruptcy: Business
- Kristina Holmstrom – Employee Benefits
- Kathleen Kahn – Civil Litigation: Defense
- Frances R. Sjoberg – Native American Law
- Kirstin Story – Employment & Labor
- Jared Sutton – General Litigation
- Cindy A. Villanueva – Intellectual Property Litigation
- Peter R. Wand – Healthcare
Tucson
- Jeffrey L. Sklar – Business Litigation
According to the list’s publisher, attorneys are selected based on peer nominations, evaluations and independent research. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.