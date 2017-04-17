Association for Corporate Growth honors Brian Moll

Brian Moll has received the highest national honor from the Association for Corporate Growth.

A prominent Valley attorney who has been one of the cornerstones of the Association for Corporate Growth-Arizona Chapter (ACG) over the years is receiving a significant recognition from ACG Global.

ACG has named Brian Moll, Partner at Quarles & Brady and former President of ACG-Arizona, as a recipient of the 2017 Meritorious Service Award. The award is the highest honor ACG bestows on its members, with Moll being one of just seven recipients this year out of the more than 14,000 ACG members globally.

Moll will receive the honor at the 2017 Intergrowth Conference, ACG’s signature global event, which will be held later this month in Las Vegas.

“These winners exemplify the very essence of ACG’s mission of Driving Middle-Market Growth here and around the world,” said Jason Brown, 2017 ACG Global chairman and partner, Victory Park Capital Advisors, in a press release distributed by ACG Global. “Spotlighting their commitment to the association and the middle-market industry as a whole with these awards is but a token of ACG’s appreciation for all that they do year-round.”

Moll said he was gratified to join such a select group of leaders in ACG worldwide.

“I am very honored to receive the Meritorious Service Award,” he said. “ACG is a tremendous organization that has given me a lot personally and professionally, and I am pleased to have been of service to ACG and its members over the past 10 years. The Meritorious Service Award is a great honor and I would like to thank ACG for this recognition.”

Moll has been a part of the ACG Arizona chapter since its founding over 10 years ago. He has held multiple chapter positions including board president, vice president, program committee chair and committee member for Deal of the Year Award. Additionally, Moll has served as an ACG Global board director and has been involved with the association’s public policy initiatives. Moll is an attorney at Quarles & Brady, LLP, representing middle-market companies and private equity firms in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital.

John Prenzno, current President of ACG Arizona, said the recognition for Moll is well-deserved.

“Brian has been one of the most involved individuals with ACG since its founding more than a decade ago,” Prenzno said. “His contributions to ACG not only locally but on the national and global level are significant, and we’ve very pleased he has been recognized with the Meritorious Service Award.”

Founded in 1954, the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is a global association for professionals involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. Today ACG stands at more than 14,000 members from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 56 chapters in North America, Europe, and Asia. The Arizona chapter of ACG includes representatives from corporate investment and private equity groups, financiers, venture capitalists and supporting consultant services. For more information, visit www.acg.org/arizona.