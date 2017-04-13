Ballard Spahr attorneys named to Super Lawyers list

Eleven attorneys from the Phoenix office of Ballard Spahr have been named to the 2017 Southwest Super Lawyers List. Another eight attorneys have been honored as 2017 Southwest Rising Stars. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers in more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Super Lawyers annually selects attorneys on a state-by-state basis using a patented multiphase selection process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The following Ballard Spahr attorneys are named 2017 Southwest Super Lawyers in Arizona:

• David J. Bodney – Media/Advertising

• Booker T. Evans, Jr. – Criminal Defense/White Collar

• Craig S. Ganz – Business Litigation

• Joseph A. Kanefield – Legislative & Governmental

• John G. Kerkorian – Business Litigation

• Brian W. LaCorte – Intellectual Property Litigation

• Karen C. McConnell – Mergers and Acquisitions

• Kendis Key Muscheid – Nonprofit Organizations

• Stephen M. Savage – Mergers & Acquisitions

• Brian Schulman – Business Litigation

• Ronald J. Stolkin – Employment & Labor

The following Ballard Spahr attorneys are named 2017 Southwest Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Arizona:

• Laura C. Brooks – Mergers & Acquisitions

• Craig C. Hoffman – Business Litigation

• Travis J. Leach – Business/Corporate

• Michael S. Myers – Bankruptcy: Business

• Lea Phillips – Environmental

• Jonathon A. Talcott – Intellectual Property Litigation

• Kimberly A. Warshawsky – Intellectual Property Litigation

• Shayna Fernandez Watts – Business Litigation