Carlos Sugich will chair Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Thunderbirds, hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by The Ak-Chin Indian Community, have named Carlos A. Sugich Tournament Chairman for the 2018 edition of “The People’s Open”, which will be played January 29 – February 4, 2018, at TPC Scottsdale. Additionally, The Thunderbirds announced that Chance Cozby has been named Assistant Tournament Chairman for the 2018 tournament.

Sugich will lead the Thunderbirds in the planning and execution of every facet of the 2018 tournament, including meeting with current and potential sponsors, recruiting PGA TOUR players to the event and developing new on-course venues.

“Each year we look to build upon the tremendous success of our tournament set by our predecessors,” Sugich said. “We have some great new things in the works for the 2018 event and we are excited to put these plans into action.”

A partner with the law firm of Snell and Wilmer, Sugich is a member of the firm’s real estate and commercial finance practice group and chairs the firm’s Cross-Border Business Practice. Sugich is admitted to practice law in both the United States and Mexico. He holds an LL.M. in International Legal Studies from New York University School of Law and earned his J.D. equivalent with honors from the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Law. Sugich has been selected by his peers to The Best Lawyers in America® for Real Estate Law every year since 2013 and was named a “Leader in the Field” in Real Estate by Chambers Latin America®. Sugich has been a Thunderbird since 2013 and lives in Phoenix with his wife Aida and their three children.

Cozby was named the 2018 Assistant Tournament Chairman and will assist Sugich with all tournament-related operations. Cozby has been on the staff at PING since 1999, and is currently the Vice President of Sports Development, where he is responsible for player development, contract negotiations and management of the PING worldwide Tour team. He also is heavily involved in other aspects of the PING business as a member of the leadership team. He received a B.B.A. degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1999, where he earned all-conference honors for three years as a member of the Sooners golf team. A Thunderbird since 2010, Cozby lives in Phoenix with his wife Erica and their two children.

The 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by the Ak-Chin Indian Community will be held at TPC Scottsdale January 29 – February 4, 2018. “The People’s Open” is the best-attended golf tournament in the world and has gained legendary status for being the most unique stop on the PGA TOUR. The 2017 tournament broke four attendance records, including a PGA TOUR record 655,434 fans for the week. The 2018 edition will mark the 83rd playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the ninth as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The Thunderbirds consist of 55 “active” members and more than 250 “life” members. In 2016 The Thunderbirds raised a record $9.3 million for charity and have eclipsed $111 million in charitable giving since its inception in 1932. For more information on The Thunderbirds or the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, visit www.wmphoenixopen.com.