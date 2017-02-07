East Valley Partnership adds new board chair, vice-chair

The East Valley Partnership (EVP), a business advocacy group dedicated to improving business and quality of life in the East Valley region of greater Phoenix, has welcomed new board leadership since the untimely passing of Board Chair, Rick Jones this past December.

During the February board of directors meeting, the board approved interim Chair, Rhonda Curtis of Wells Fargo Bank as the new Board Chair and Jeff Guldner of Arizona Public Service Company as the new Board Vice-Chair. Both Curtis and Guldner will serve through June of 2018.

“We are excited to announce our new Chair and Vice-Chair assignments. Both Rhonda and Jeff have years of Arizona and PHX East Valley experience,” said John Lewis, East Valley Partnership President/CEO. “They have served in many positions in their companies and as volunteers in our communities. They have been active members of the East Valley Partnership and are well prepared to serve in these regional leadership roles,” said John Lewis, East Valley Partnership president and CEO.

Curtis is the Vice President/Business Banking Manager of Wells Fargo Bank. She currently serves on the board of Chandler Compadres Branch of Boys & Girls Club and is a member of RMA, Arizona Society of CPA’s and AICPA.

Guldner is the Senior Vice President of Public Policy at Arizona Public Service Company (APS). He currently serves on community boards including the Arizona Theater Company and the Morrison Institute for Public Policy.