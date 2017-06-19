Erin Itkoe from Versant Capital Management earns under-40 honor

Erin Itkoe, CFP, CPA/PFS, of Versant Capital Management, was one of 16 CPAs age 40 and under honored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for their contributions to personal financial planning with the second annual Personal Financial Planning (PFP) Standing Ovation. Erin was honored at the AICPA’s Advanced Personal Financial Planning Conference in Las Vegas, part of AICPA ENGAGE.

“The AICPA is pleased to recognize each of these honorees for their contributions to personal financial planning,” said Andrea Millar, CPA/PFS, AICPA’s Director of Personal Financial Planning. “Each of these young PFS credential holders has gone beyond providing excellent client services to earn this honor. Their work underscores the contribution CPAs are able to make in the field of financial planning at an early age.”



Erin is a Senior Wealth Counselor at Versant Capital Management, Inc., where she specializes in various aspects of wealth management, including investments, cash flow planning, estate planning, tax planning and consulting, family governance, and philanthropy. She is on the board of the Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix as Treasurer and a member of the Executive Committee. She is also a member of the Planning Committee for the Tax & Legal Seminar (sponsored by the Jewish Community and the Arizona Community foundations), the American Institute of CPAs, the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Central Arizona Estate Planning Council. Erin graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in business.

“Erin leads by example as a true professional at our firm and in the wealth management and investment industry as whole,” said Thomas Connelly, Versant Capital Management President and Chief Investment Officer. “She has made a measurable impact over the past 5+ years at Versant. Erin created and manages our intern program, which has resulted in the hiring of several talented young people, with whom she continues to provide career mentoring and education about financial, estate, and tax planning, at a high level.”

Personal financial planning is a growing field, which affords CPA financial planners a wealth of opportunity. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the number of personal financial advisors to grow 30 percent from 2014 to 2024, much faster than the average for all occupations. The job outlook is driven by an aging population with higher life expectancies.

Recipients of the second annual Standing Ovation recognition in personal financial planning are noted on the PFP Section website and during a general session at the Advanced PFP Conference.

The Standing Ovation program recognizes young CPAs who exhibit outstanding professional achievement in specialization areas. In addition to making a notable contribution to the profession, nomination requirements for the Standing Ovation program in the personal financial planning area include maintaining an active CPA license, being an AICPA member in good standing and holding the Personal Financial Specialist (PFS) credential. Nominees must also be 40 years old or younger.

