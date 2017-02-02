Fennemore Craig expands environmental practice

Fennemore Craig,a leading Mountain West business law firm, announced Lauren Ferrigni has joined the Phoenix office and will practice in the firm’s natural resources, energy and environmental practice.

“The firm continuously seeks to add exceptional lawyers, and we are pleased to welcome Lauren to our team,” said Steve Good, managing partner of Fennemore Craig. “We are confident that Lauren will be a strong contributor towards the firm’s continuing efforts to provide excellent client service.”

Ferrigni focuses her practice on environmental law, with an emphasis on natural resources and energy regulatory matters. Prior to joining Fennemore Craig, she served as a policy advisor at the Arizona Corporation Commission. Ferrigni earned her J.D. from Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and her B.S. from the University of Arizona.